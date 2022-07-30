Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,204. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

