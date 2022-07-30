Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after buying an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 302,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,665. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.81. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.71.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

