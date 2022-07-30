Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,911 shares of company stock valued at $23,015,894 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Square to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. 10,554,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,209,678. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.03 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

