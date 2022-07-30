Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 134,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,512. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,471.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

