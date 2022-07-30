Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 3,672 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. 4,848,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

