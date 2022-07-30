Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 10.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $385.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.81 and its 200 day moving average is $386.62.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

