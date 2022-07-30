Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $115,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

RBKB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

