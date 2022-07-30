Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 31st

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.06. 441,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,576. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

