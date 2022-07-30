Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 49 ($0.59) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 206.25% from the company’s previous close.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

RSG stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.74. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.90 ($0.37).

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

