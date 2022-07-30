Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 49 ($0.59) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 206.25% from the company’s previous close.
Resolute Mining Stock Up 1.4 %
RSG stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.74. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.90 ($0.37).
About Resolute Mining
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.