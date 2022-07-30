Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q3 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 469,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on RS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,389,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 497.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

