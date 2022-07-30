Receive Access Ecosystem 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,148.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $17,148.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00445509 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.16 or 0.01924582 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00293167 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

