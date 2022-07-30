Receive Access Ecosystem 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,148.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $17,148.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00445509 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000685 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.16 or 0.01924582 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001929 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00293167 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
