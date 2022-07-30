Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 303,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 197,712 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

