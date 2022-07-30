Raymond James Trims Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Target Price to $145.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,750,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

