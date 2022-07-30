Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ RANI opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. Research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.