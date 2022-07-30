RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 100% This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. RAMP has a market cap of $51.38 million and approximately $153,516.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

