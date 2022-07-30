Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.74

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.74 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 17.20 ($0.21). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.22), with a volume of 741,077 shares trading hands.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £29.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Toby Bradbury bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,530.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,000.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

