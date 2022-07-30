QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Sells $126,405.45 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $126,405.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuickLogic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QUIK opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

