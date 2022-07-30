QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Sells $126,405.45 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $126,405.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
QuickLogic Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of QUIK opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.21.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
