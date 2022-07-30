Qtron Investments LLC Takes $744,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $158.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

