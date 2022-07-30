Qtron Investments LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

Target stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

