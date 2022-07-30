Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.32 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

