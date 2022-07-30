Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

