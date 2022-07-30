Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) PT Lowered to €105.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Puma from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Puma from €123.00 ($125.51) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Puma has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.