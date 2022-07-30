Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($78.57) to €78.00 ($79.59) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $13.39 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5066 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.