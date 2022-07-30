ProximaX Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $101,402.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00602072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ProximaX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

