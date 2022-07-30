Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 78,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PROV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

