Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 1,727,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

