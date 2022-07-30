ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,343 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up approximately 4.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,044 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,724.6% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 553,226 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,643,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

