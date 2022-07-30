ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,000 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 699,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:PRQR remained flat at $0.84 on Friday. 439,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,199. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

