ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,000 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 699,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRQR remained flat at $0.84 on Friday. 439,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,199. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.