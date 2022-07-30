Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.64. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

