Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 248.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.78. 40,819,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,481,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

