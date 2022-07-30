Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

Tesla Trading Up 5.8 %

TSLA traded up $48.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $891.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,770,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,392,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,768 shares of company stock valued at $55,991,254. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

