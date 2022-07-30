Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,597,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,832. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

