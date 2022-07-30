Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,255,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 585,711 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. 5,365,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

