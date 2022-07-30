Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 3,755 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,239.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 86,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 173.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. 2,522,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

