Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 52,559 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 5,555,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,381. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

