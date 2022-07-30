Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $12,754,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.73. 2,613,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,822. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

