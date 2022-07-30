Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.49. Approximately 1,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.
Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.
