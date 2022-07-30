Portion (PRT) Trading 109% Higher Over Last Week

Portion (PRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 109% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,640.40 or 1.00023349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00130888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.