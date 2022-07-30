Portion (PRT) Trading 109% Higher Over Last Week

Portion (PRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 109% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,640.40 or 1.00023349 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003925 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00130888 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032951 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.
Portion Coin Profile
Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Portion Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.
