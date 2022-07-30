Poolz Finance Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $728,863.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00005383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00601388 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

