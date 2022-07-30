Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $40.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLRX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.71.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $628.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.