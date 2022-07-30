Playkey (PKT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,733.00

Playkey (PKT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $83,258.09 and approximately $58,733.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.55 or 0.99986189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004377 BTC.

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

