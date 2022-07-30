PlatON 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.05 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a market cap of $37.14 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.42 or 0.99985209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004370 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,831,190,880 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

