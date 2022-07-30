PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $86.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

