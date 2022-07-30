Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 2,896,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $567.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

