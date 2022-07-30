Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $115.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.08.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

