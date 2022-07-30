Piper Sandler Boosts WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $58.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WSFS stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

