Piper Sandler Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $41.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

