Piper Sandler Boosts German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target to $39.50

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised German American Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.69.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

