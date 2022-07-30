Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,170 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

