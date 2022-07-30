Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,250 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $105.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.